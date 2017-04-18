Flint's water future must come with t...

Flint's water future must come with transparency, honesty

14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Nearly three years after Flint cut ties with the Detroit water system and triggered a nightmarish chain of events, the city is headed right back where it started. But while a health mystery came with the move off Detroit water, the return carries its own mystery -- namely financial.

Flint, MI

