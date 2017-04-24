Flint's next round of pipe replacements moves into high gear
To date, slightly more than 850 service lines have been replaced, as part of the city's response to pipes leaching lead into Flint's drinking water. "With more work crews in the field starting next week, service lines to 900 homes will be replaced each month, so we'll really start making progress," says Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.
