Flint's final water source decision will set city's course for decades

The city is just weeks away from choosing its future source of water -- a decision that residents will live with every time they drink from the tap and pay their bill for years to come. Mayor Karen Weaver is scheduled to appear at two events related to the decision this week and to announce both the options and her recommendation for whether Flint continues to purchase pre-treated water or makes another attempt at treating raw water at its own plant.

