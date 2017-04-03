Flint tells EPA it's not ready to finalize future water sources
The city says it needs until early May before it can make a final decision about its short-term, permanent and long-term backup sources of drinking water. Mayor Karen Weaver told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a March 27 letter that she is still reviewing alternatives to initial plans for the city to treat raw water from the Karengnondi Water Authority as it's permanent water source.
