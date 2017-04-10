Flint residents will have more time to comment on water plan

The city of Flint is taking a piece of advice from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by giving residents more time to comment on where Flint's water will come from in the future. Mayor Karen Weaver is scheduled to announce her recommended plan for Flint's permanent source of water at a town hall meeting April 20, and the city had planned to allow for public comments in the two weeks following that meeting.

