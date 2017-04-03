Flint needs only one water supply, but budget calls for paying twice
The city's proposed budget for the next two fiscal years anticipates paying two different water suppliers but drawing from only one. Interim Chief Financial Officer David Sabuda on Monday, April 3, laid out the proposed spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1, and projected Flint will pay $6.5 million to the Karengnondi Water Authority, which it is a partner in, and $12.8 million more to the Great Lakes Water Authority, which has supplied water here since October 2015.
