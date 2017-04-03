Flint may sell K-9 officer after hand...

Flint may sell K-9 officer after handler takes new job

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Flint police could be down a K-9 and handler after the officer took a new job at a neighboring law enforcement agency. A resolution will go before the Flint City Council's Finance Committee on Wednesday, April 5, to allow the Flint Police Department to sell its K-9 Sonitrol for $15,000 to the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County, according to a city council committee agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr WPWW 20,942
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Apr 2 Max Jensen 296
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
Michael Moore Mar '17 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb '17 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb '17 Jeremy 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Genesee County was issued at April 05 at 11:18PM EDT

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC