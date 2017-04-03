Flint may sell K-9 officer after handler takes new job

Flint police could be down a K-9 and handler after the officer took a new job at a neighboring law enforcement agency. A resolution will go before the Flint City Council's Finance Committee on Wednesday, April 5, to allow the Flint Police Department to sell its K-9 Sonitrol for $15,000 to the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County, according to a city council committee agenda.

