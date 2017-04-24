Flint DPW head gave water investigators 'multiple' statements
The city's former Department of Public Works Department director gave Flint water crisis investigators "multiple interviews" without an attorney present before he was charged with two felonies. Alexander S. Rusek, a new attorney for former DPW chief Howard Croft, told Genesee District Judge Nathaniel Perry Tuesday, April 25, that he's still waiting for special prosecutor Todd Flood to turn over copies of tape recordings taken during those interviews.
