Flint Citizens Push To Recall Mayor Responsible For Managing Water Crisis
Flint, Mich., citizens are campaigning to recall the mayor responsible for managing last year's water crisis over the Democrat's handling of a trash collection contract. Genesee Circuit Judge Geoffrey Neithercut approved Monday resident Arthur Woodson's language requesting Flint Mayor Karen Weaver be recalled for supposedly bungling a multi-million government contract.
