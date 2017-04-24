Flint-area high school student paints...

Flint-area high school student paints a promposal that 'Rocks'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Hamady High School senior Timothy Moore asked his girlfriend, Deasia Brown, to prom by painting a portrait of her face on "the rock," a popular Flint landmark on Hammerberg and 12th Street. FLINT, MI - A recent "promposal" has left a Flint-area high school couple's love on the rocks -- well, "the Rock."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Ilg17 20,979
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Wed Apple 162
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Apr 25 Matt 297
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr 23 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr 23 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC