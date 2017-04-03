Flint Area Community Housing Resource...

Flint Area Community Housing Resource Board holds annual Fair Housing Conference

"Love Where You Live" was the theme of the Flint Area Community Housing Resource Board's annual Fair Housing Conference. The event, held Tuesday at Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, helps lay out opportunities available for current homeowners and people looking to buy or rent in Genesee County.

