Facebook videos entered into evidence in Buena Vista murder trial
Jurors were sent to lunch early on Friday, April 21, while prosecution and defense teams presented arguments to the judge to allow, or disallow, evidence to be introduced in a murder trial. Justin L. Hughes, 33, accused of slaying 34-year-old Jeffrey Reynolds on a Buena Vista Township, heard two witnesses for the prosecution and one from defense, though all seemed to favor Hughes.
