Experts Examine Flint Water Tragedy, US Infrastructure Crisis
Virginia Tech Professor Amy Pruden said she was "just an everyday professor doing my thing" in Blacksburg, Virginia, before she, her colleague and Virginia Tech students began investigating toxic tap water in Flint, Michigan. The results of the wide-ranging investigation showed elevated levels of lead and the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease throughout the city, findings that brought international attention to both the impoverished city and the state of America's water infrastructure - and eventually brought multiple criminal charges to a number of public officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Sun
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Sun
|Albert
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Apr 2
|Max Jensen
|296
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC