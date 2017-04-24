Experts Examine Flint Water Tragedy, US Infrastructure Crisis

Virginia Tech Professor Amy Pruden said she was "just an everyday professor doing my thing" in Blacksburg, Virginia, before she, her colleague and Virginia Tech students began investigating toxic tap water in Flint, Michigan. The results of the wide-ranging investigation showed elevated levels of lead and the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease throughout the city, findings that brought international attention to both the impoverished city and the state of America's water infrastructure - and eventually brought multiple criminal charges to a number of public officials.

