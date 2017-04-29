Dispatch from the United States of Science: A nation of nerds fights back
Those who question the value of scientists should do us all a favor and avoid using the fruits of their labor This Earth Day, April 22, saw a March for Science. The main event was in Washington, D.C., but more than 600 cities across the nation and around the world participated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Apr 25
|Matt
|297
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC