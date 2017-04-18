Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward for help solving north-side slaying

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that would help solve the killing of a man found shot to death inside an apartment on the city's north side. Rashameer Deangelo Johnson, 20, was found shot to death when police responded to the 7000 block of Yorkshire Drive at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 18. Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $2,500 reward for information that would help police find Johnson's killer.

