Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward for help solving north-side slaying
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that would help solve the killing of a man found shot to death inside an apartment on the city's north side. Rashameer Deangelo Johnson, 20, was found shot to death when police responded to the 7000 block of Yorkshire Drive at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 18. Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $2,500 reward for information that would help police find Johnson's killer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Apr 2
|Max Jensen
|296
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC