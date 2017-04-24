Crime Stoppers In Genesee County Offe...

Crime Stoppers In Genesee County Offer Reward For Murder Case Information

There is a case reward available in Genesee County for information leading to an arrest in a murder case. On April 25th, 22-year-old Davaunte Thompson was killed in a shooting in Flint.

