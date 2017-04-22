Courts
Keith W. Music, 26, of Flint, Mich.; Steven E. Smith, 64, of Watsontown, Pa.; Jill R. Craig, 52, of Fairmont; each fined $135. Lawrence D. Helget, 66, of St. James was convicted of theft-take/use/transfer movable property without consent; fined $85, sentenced to jail 90 days, stayed 60 days for one year, serve as home detention/electronic monitoring if eligible, one year unsupervised probation, pay restitution, no same or similar.
