Court to hear arguments over recall language against Flint mayor
A judge is set to hear an appeal from Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, who is arguing the recall attempt against her should not be allowed to move forward. A hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, in front of Genesee Circuit Judge Geoffrey L. Neithercut to hear arguments after recall language submitted by Flint resident Arthur Woodson was approved by the Genesee County Election Commission in March.
