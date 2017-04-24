Court Rejects Bias Claim of Licensed ...

Court Rejects Bias Claim of Licensed Medical Marijuana Caregiver...

Read more: JD Supra

An Outback Steakhouse employee who was fired for distributing drugs to a co-worker despite her status as a licensed medical marijuana caregiver has lost her suit alleging the termination was the result of age discrimination. Plaintiff Bobbie Henry worked at an Outback in Flint, Michigan, where one of her marijuana patients was also an Outback co-worker.

