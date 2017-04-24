'Condor' Adds Kate Vernon; Lyndie Greenwood Joins 'Flint'

Kate Vernon is set for a recurring role opposite William Hurt in Condor , AT&T Audience Network's 10-episode straight-to-series drama produced by MGM Television and Skydance TV. Inspired by Sydney Pollack's 1975 political thriller Three Days of the Condor , and written by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, Condor follows Joe Turner , a young CIA analyst whose idealism is tested when he stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions.

