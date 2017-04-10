Competency exam ordered for mother ch...

Competency exam ordered for mother charged with killing 3-year-old

Friday Apr 14

Court proceedings are delayed for a mother charged with killing a missing Flint 3-year-old while a forensic examiner determines whether she is competent to stand trial. In late March, Genesee District Judge Jennifer J. Manley signed an order for Erika Shantae Finley to be reviewed by an independent forensic examiner.

