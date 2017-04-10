Competency exam ordered for mother charged with killing 3-year-old
Court proceedings are delayed for a mother charged with killing a missing Flint 3-year-old while a forensic examiner determines whether she is competent to stand trial. In late March, Genesee District Judge Jennifer J. Manley signed an order for Erika Shantae Finley to be reviewed by an independent forensic examiner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|xray45
|20,958
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|10
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Apr 2
|Max Jensen
|296
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC