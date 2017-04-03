COMMENTARY: Texas Legislature: Get the lead out of public school drinking water
After nearly three years of grappling with contaminated drinking water, the citizens of Flint, Michigan, finally obtained some relief as a federal court approved a settlement last week mandating replacement of lead pipes. However, lead in drinking water is not unique to Flint and we must confront the sobering need to "get the lead out" here in Texas as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Max Jensen
|296
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC