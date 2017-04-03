COMMENTARY: Texas Legislature: Get th...

COMMENTARY: Texas Legislature: Get the lead out of public school drinking water

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

After nearly three years of grappling with contaminated drinking water, the citizens of Flint, Michigan, finally obtained some relief as a federal court approved a settlement last week mandating replacement of lead pipes. However, lead in drinking water is not unique to Flint and we must confront the sobering need to "get the lead out" here in Texas as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Sun Max Jensen 296
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar 6 Alex Vandenberg 107
Michael Moore Mar '17 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb '17 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb '17 Jeremy 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC