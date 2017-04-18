Comcast Cares Day comes to Flint
It's called "Comcast Cares Day". And around the country more than 100,000 volunteers are taking part in the effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|1 hr
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|2 hr
|Albert
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Apr 2
|Max Jensen
|296
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC