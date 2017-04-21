Cleaning, Greening Vacant Lots May Help Fight Crime

In a new study, Michigan State University researchers compared crime statistics from 2005 through 2014 in Flint, Mich., with data from a greening program -- called the Clean and Green program -- in which thousands of abandoned lots were regularly mowed and maintained. "Generally speaking, I found that greening was more prevalent where violent crime, property crime and victimless crime were going down," study author Richard Sadler said in a university news release.

