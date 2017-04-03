City of Flint to residents: Sorry we poisoned you, now shut up and pay up
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... On March 20, FBI Director James Comey revealed that there is an ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016... A couple of days ago, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes used his position as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to... A full year after Flint, Michigan, made headlines for contaminated drinking water that poisoned the city's poorest of residents, the city government is now demanding that its citizens pay for their water services-the very same water that poisoned them in the first place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Max Jensen
|296
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC