Christie: State takeover helps Atlantic City turn the corner

Gov. Chris Christie is taking a victory lap in Atlantic City, saying his hard-fought takeover of the struggling gambling resort is starting to pay off with projects like a new university campus and a major casino investment. But the national head of the NAACP and local officials of the civil rights organization are wary of the state's intentions and are particularly afraid the city's water system will fall into private hands.

