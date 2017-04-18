Christie: State takeover helps Atlantic City turn the corner
Gov. Chris Christie is taking a victory lap in Atlantic City, saying his hard-fought takeover of the struggling gambling resort is starting to pay off with projects like a new university campus and a major casino investment. But the national head of the NAACP and local officials of the civil rights organization are wary of the state's intentions and are particularly afraid the city's water system will fall into private hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Apr 2
|Max Jensen
|296
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC