Annual Bee Symposium to be held April 17 at Mott Community College
The 2017 Bee Symposium will feature a series of expert speakers on the latest information about the status of honeybees and how to care for various types of pollinators. The free event is from 5-8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at the Regional Technology Center at Mott Community College, 1401 E. Court St. in Flint.
