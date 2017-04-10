Annual Bee Symposium to be held April...

Annual Bee Symposium to be held April 17 at Mott Community College

The 2017 Bee Symposium will feature a series of expert speakers on the latest information about the status of honeybees and how to care for various types of pollinators. The free event is from 5-8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at the Regional Technology Center at Mott Community College, 1401 E. Court St. in Flint.

