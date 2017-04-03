Americans' Fears About Water Pollution Hit A 16-Year High
A new poll finds Americans are more concerned about their drinking water than they are about any other environmental issue. Drinking-water scares like the lead contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan, appear to have had a lingering impact on Americans' concerns with their drinking-water supplies.
