All Flint City Council members facing challengers in 2017 election
Thirty-two Flint residents have filed petitions for the nine Flint City Council seats up for election in November, according to City Clerk Inez Brown. In order to file a petition, candidates were required to collect at least 100 registered voter signatures from their ward, as well as sign an affidavit confirming their bid for a council seat.
