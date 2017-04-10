After Flint Water Crisis, Group Files...

After Flint Water Crisis, Group Files Suit for AG Emails

In this file photo, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announces that he filed 13 felony charges and 5 misdemeanor charges against two state officials and one city official as a result of their actions in the City of Flint's lead water contamination crises April 20, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette was sued Tuesday after his office rejected a public-records request for his and 20 staffers' private emails that a liberal advocacy group said were used to conduct government business over a six-year period.

Flint, MI

