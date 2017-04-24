3 years later, the Flint water crisis has changed how other cities deal with infrastructure
Three years ago today, the city of Flint switched to the Flint River for its drinking water. We all know how that story goes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|Matt
|297
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Sun
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Sun
|Albert
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC