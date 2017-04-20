2019 guard Mark 'Rocket' Watts (Detroit Old Redford) lands...
While Michigan State coaches hit the road this weekend for the open recruiting period, a scholarship offer was extended close to home. Mark "Rocket" Watts, a 2019 guard from Detroit Old Redford Academy, landed an offer from MSU, he announced Sunday on Twitter .
