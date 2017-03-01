Woman pleads guilty after investigato...

Woman pleads guilty after investigators claim malnourished boy tied to pole

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A Flint woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from allegations a malnourished 11-year-old boy was tied to a pole in a basement as punishment for stealing food, court records say. Kayla Marie Reed, 28, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 21 before Genesee Circuit Judge Geoffrey L. Neithercut to amended charges of attempted second-degree child abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Steve Bannon 20,870
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Thu Confused 295
Michael Moore Thu patriot 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Feb 27 Abria Taylor 98
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC