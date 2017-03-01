Woman pleads guilty after investigators claim malnourished boy tied to pole
A Flint woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from allegations a malnourished 11-year-old boy was tied to a pole in a basement as punishment for stealing food, court records say. Kayla Marie Reed, 28, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 21 before Genesee Circuit Judge Geoffrey L. Neithercut to amended charges of attempted second-degree child abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Steve Bannon
|20,870
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Thu
|patriot
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 27
|Abria Taylor
|98
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC