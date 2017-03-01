Woman pleads guilty after investigators claim malnourished boy tied to pole

A Flint woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from allegations a malnourished 11-year-old boy was tied to a pole in a basement as punishment for stealing food, court records say. Kayla Marie Reed, 28, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 21 before Genesee Circuit Judge Geoffrey L. Neithercut to amended charges of attempted second-degree child abuse.

