Woman accused of stealing from Flint charity
A woman is facing charges of embezzlement and obstruction of justice after allegedly stealing money from a Flint charity meant to benefit children. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says Dian Stephens, 53 of Flushing, is accused of misusing about $20,000 in charitable gaming funds that she raised from January 2011 to October 2013.
