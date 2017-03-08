Windy conditions close Flint water re...

Windy conditions close Flint water resources sites early

10 hrs ago

Wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour closed all nine water resource sites early Wednesday afternoon in Flint after concerns were raised over worker safety. The high winds that have led to road and school closures in Genesee County are forecast to stretch into the early evening hours, with gusts at times at or above 60 miles per hour.

