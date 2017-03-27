Water Is Life Expo connects Flint and Standing Rock struggles
FLINT, Mich.- A weekend event devoted to connecting the Flint water crisis and Standing Rock anti-Dakota Access oil pipeline movement included workshops, entertainment, and a tour of the city. It was part of efforts to show how Black, Latino and poor suffering communities should be linked to the struggles of Native Americans in North Dakota fighting to protect sacred spaces and their water supply from contamination.
