Water infrastructure & environmental ...

Water infrastructure & environmental justice summits this week in Flint

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Hundreds of experts and vendors will be in Flint this week to talk about the nation's problems with aging municipal water systems. Bryce Feighner is the director the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality's Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Now_What- 20,876
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) 15 hr Alex Vandenberg 107
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Mar 2 Confused 295
Michael Moore Mar 2 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,166 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC