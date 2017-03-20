Two Flint apartment complexes face wa...

Two Flint apartment complexes face water shutoffs over unpaid bills

17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Water services at two Flint apartment complexes -- including one at which some residents were also living without electricity -- will be shut off by the first week of April, the city has announced. The shut offs at Lakeside Apartments and Orchard Lane Manor will occur due to customers not making payments for at least five months straight, according to a March 20 press release.

