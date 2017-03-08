Trooper hospitalized after patrol vehicle struck along SB I-75
The trooper out of the Flint post was assisting Mt. Morris Township police with a disabled motorist call around 9:20 p.m. March 7 on southbound I-75, south of Carpenter Road, when the cruiser was struck on the driver's side by a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Grand Blanc woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC