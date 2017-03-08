Trooper hospitalized after patrol veh...

Trooper hospitalized after patrol vehicle struck along SB I-75

15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The trooper out of the Flint post was assisting Mt. Morris Township police with a disabled motorist call around 9:20 p.m. March 7 on southbound I-75, south of Carpenter Road, when the cruiser was struck on the driver's side by a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Grand Blanc woman.

Flint, MI

