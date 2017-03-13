This Lead-Poisoned City Could Be Trum...

This Lead-Poisoned City Could Be Trump's Flint, Michigan

For decades , industrial plants polluted the air and soil with lead and arsenic in East Chicago neighborhoods that included a public housing complex and an elementary school. In 2014, the EPA declared the lead plant in the area a Superfund site and began the cleanup, but a Reuters investigation in 2016 found that children living near the Superfund site still had elevated levels of lead in their blood.

