Things Flint residents should look for during 6,000 water service line fix
Crews will work in areas of the city that are most likely to have lead service lines and where a significant number of young children or seniors live, according to FAST Start Coordinator Mike McDaniel. Residents will see Hydrovac trucks in some neighborhoods to help determine which homes have lead and galvanized service lines, the city said in a statement.
