The List
With the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction once again, and the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Michigan, water rights and water cleanliness are prevalent topics in today's national conversation. It feels appropriate, then, that the theme for UCCS' 5th Annual Sustainnovate Conference and Expo is "Water in the West."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 27
|Abria Taylor
|98
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Feb 18
|Faith
|1
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC