The Left Say Trump Doesn't Care, But Look What He Just Did For Flint, MI
President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency has provided a large sum of money to assist in implementing the infrastructure upgrades Flint, Michigan desperately needs after the massive water crisis . The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has assigned a $100-million grant to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to help restore the quality of drinking water infrastructure upgrades in Flint.
