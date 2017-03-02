Taco Bell testing three menu items, including Doritos Quesalupa Crunch
Taco Bell chain said Thursday that it is testing three menu items between March 2 and April 8. The Doritos Quesalupa Crunch features the Doritos Locos Taco filled with beef, lettuce and cheddar cheese wrapped in a cheese-filled Quesalupa shell. It's priced at less than $4 and will be testing in Cincinnati.
