Supreme Court upholds Flint man's murder sentence
A Flint man will spend the rest of his life in prison after the Supreme Court of the United States upheld his murder sentence. Patrick Kinney was 16-years-old when he stabbed another 16-year-old to death at a home on Montana Street in Flint on March 8, 1995.
