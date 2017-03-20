Supreme Court upholds Flint man's mur...

Supreme Court upholds Flint man's murder sentence

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

A Flint man will spend the rest of his life in prison after the Supreme Court of the United States upheld his murder sentence. Patrick Kinney was 16-years-old when he stabbed another 16-year-old to death at a home on Montana Street in Flint on March 8, 1995.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr bayonne nj 20,931
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar 6 Alex Vandenberg 107
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Mar 2 Confused 295
Michael Moore Mar 2 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC