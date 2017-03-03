Student emphasizes importance of social justice
Since coming to IUP, Justin Cobb has become a socially conscious individual who promotes different causes that are important to him through activism, research and service trips. Cobb said he came from a small-town, conservative upbringing and that he has undergone major self-growth since leaving his hometown.
