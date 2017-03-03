Student emphasizes importance of soci...

Student emphasizes importance of social justice

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Penn

Since coming to IUP, Justin Cobb has become a socially conscious individual who promotes different causes that are important to him through activism, research and service trips. Cobb said he came from a small-town, conservative upbringing and that he has undergone major self-growth since leaving his hometown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr democrat 20,867
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Thu Confused 295
Michael Moore Thu patriot 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Feb 27 Abria Taylor 98
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC