St. Patrick's Day drink guide for downtown Flint
We reached out to downtown Flint restaurants and bars to get their drink specials, specialty drinks and cocktail details and, some even themed food menus that will cater to the St. Patrick's Day-goers today. Here, we provide 13 locations with 21 specialty drinks, so you can plan accordingly to sample something new or know what to order when you go to your go-to establishment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 min
|mexico
|20,903
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC