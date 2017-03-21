St. Michael's Catholic School demolition starts in Flint
Crews work to demolish St. Michael's Catholic School on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Flint. After the demolition of the school building, the Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties will use the land to enhance the neighboring Center for Hope.
