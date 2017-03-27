Skeptical Flint residents "grateful" ...

Skeptical Flint residents "grateful" for legal settlement, but say justice is far off

Read more: Michigan Radio

Carolyn Schannon worries that senior citizens haven't been as big of a priority as they should be during the response to the Flint water crisis. People in Flint are still digesting the terms of this week's legal settlement and what it'll mean for them.

