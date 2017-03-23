Should Burton Mother Face Neglect Charges After Her Car Was Stolen With Kids Inside?
The Flint man responsible for stealing a car with two kids inside has been caught by police, and the kids are safe, but should the mother face neglect charges? Most of Mid-Michigan watched online as the manhunt played out in front of our eyes. Police were called around 7am yesterday morning after a man stole a car from the Admiral gas station on S. Saginaw in Burton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|WPWW
|20,924
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC